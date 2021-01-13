Public Notice Not Mandatory For Special Marriage Act: Allahabad HC

In a decision of great significance, the Allahabad High Court on Tuesday, 12 January, has held that there is no need to mandatorily publish notices for marriages being solemnised under the Special Marriage Act as currently required under Section 6 of the Act.

Instead, couples will have the ability to choose whether or not notice of the marriage needs to be published, and if they choose not to, the procedure for making objections to the marriage under Section 7 of the Act, will also not apply.