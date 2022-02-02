'Absurd': Delhi HC on State Govt's Order for Wearing Mask When Driving Alone

He told the bench that the high court had in April 2021 ruled that those driving alone would be required to wear a mask as the car is deemed a public place.

Since the order was passed by the state government, the bench asked senior advocate Mehra why it could not be withdrawn.

He informed the court that if the rescindment was undertaken as a government exercise, it would be a protracted process, and stated that an order from the court to the same effect would be more expeditious.

"Mr Mehra has submitted that in the light of the change in situation, the DDMA should also look at several orders issued by it in relation to COVID restrictions. We hope and expect that DDMA to look into all aspects, and premised on medical opinion, issue fresh orders with respect to COVID restrictions," the court ordered, reported LiveLaw.

(With inputs from PTI and LiveLaw)