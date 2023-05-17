Abortion Is Legal But How Many Indians Can Really Access It? This Report Answers

When the US Supreme Court overruled the landmark judgment that granted citizens the constitutional right to abortion, social media users in India applauded their country’s well-established laws on reproductive rights.

Yes, abortion is legal in India and not left to the mercy of the states like it is in the United States - but is it accessible here?

An advocacy manual, titled 'Legal Regulation of Abortion in India: Complexities and Challenges,' released by the Law and Marginalisation Clinic, Centre for Justice, Law and Society (CJLS), says: