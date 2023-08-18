A Job Exam Mandated 'Chest Measurement' for Women—Here's What Happened in Court

Three women candidates, who had taken the forest guard exam, approached the Rajasthan High Court after they were not given the job. Their contention was simple — they had reportedly cleared the Physical Efficiency Test during the recruitment process but were disqualified for not meeting the “chest measurement norms.”

When the High Court heard their plea, it was “unable to come over the shock” and could not help but observe that the ’’act of setting up chest measurement to be a criterion, particularly for female candidates, is absolutely arbitrary, rather outrageous to say the least.”

What is the case about? What else did the High Court say in its verdict delivered on 10 August? And were the women finally recruited after the verdict? We answer.