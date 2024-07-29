Tareekh Pe Tareekh! 5 Crore Cases Pending in Courts Across India, Data Reveals

According to him, the Supreme Court shouldn't focus just on providing "access" but also on "laying down the law" so that it can help lower courts dispose of matters more effectively.

"Reference may be drawn on Aparna Chandra's book, ‘Court on Trial’, where the authors concluded that the Supreme Court may be a people's court, but not in the true sense because it is only providing access to the deprived ones, but while deciding the case, there's no law being laid down, which will help the Subordinate courts and especially High Courts to dispose of the matters accordingly, in pursuance of the law being laid down," Advocate Ahmed said.

Successive chief justices of India have flagged the issue of judicial pendency.

In 2016, the then Chief Justice of India, Justice TS Thakur, was nearly in tears as he lamented how the country’s 21,000 judges could handle tens of millions of cases.

On June 1, 2021, Justices DY Chandrachud and MR Shah voiced their frustration, noting that 95% of the cases before them were "frivolous." They expressed their dismay by stating, "We are seized with matters of national importance, but still we have to read all this."