‘Anti-CAA Protest Sites Chosen Near Mosques’: Police Opposes Umar Khalid’s Bail

Prasad said in the court that the purpose of the organisers of the anti-CAA protests “spread disinformation and instigate Muslims about CAA, NRC and to induce Muslim women and children to join protests,” The Indian Express reported.

“Northeast Delhi (was) chosen for its social, economic matrix for mass-scale violence,” he stated, adding that women "were used as the forefront of make it look like a rightful dissent."

Arguing that the protests were carefully planned and were not spontaneous, the public prosecutor said that funds had been collected for the agitation, legal teams had been arranged for detainees, and speakers/ artists were sent to different protest sites, LiveLaw reported.

Alluding to a December 2019 meeting which was allegedly attended by Umar Khalid and scholar Harsh Mander among others, Prasad argued that plans concerning the protest site locations and women's positioning at the fore of the movement were devised at the meet.