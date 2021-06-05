India’s Koo Eyes Nigeria Market After Country Bans Twitter

Several Twitter users have encouraged the expansion.

Twitter on Wednesday, 2 June, deleted a tweet from Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari account, that was widely perceived as offensive, for violating its rules, CNN reported.

On 4 June, Nigeria's Ministry of Information and Culture stated that Twitter had been "suspended indefinitely" because of "persistent use of the platform for activities that are capable of undermining Nigeria's corporate existence".

Meanwhile, the Bengaluru-based social media platform witnessed a rise in the number of users after tensions between the Indian government and the US-based social media platform escalated over the blocking of accounts and content related to the farmers’ protests.

Several politicians, such as IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, Chief Minister of Karnataka BS Yediyurappa, and Minister of Railways and Commerce Piyush Goyal, and NITI Aayog, have asked their followers to use the app.