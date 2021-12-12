Karnataka School Sealed After Teacher, 10 Students Test Positive For COVID

At least 10 students and one teacher tested COVID positive at a school in Karnataka's Chikkamagaluru district. The school building was sealed and declared a containment zone after the infections emerged.

Speaking to The Quint, District health officer of Chikkamagaluru Dr Umesh said that at least 470 people, including students, teachers and non-teaching staff, tested for COVID-19 at Jeevan Jyothi High School in Chikkamagaluru.

Results of 11 people were positive, he said.