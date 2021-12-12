Karnataka School Sealed After Teacher, 10 Students Test Positive For COVID

All those who have been infected with the virus are asymptomatic and have been put under home quarantine.
(Photo: IANS)
At least 10 students and one teacher tested COVID positive at a school in Karnataka's Chikkamagaluru district. The school building was sealed and declared a containment zone after the infections emerged.
Speaking to The Quint, District health officer of Chikkamagaluru Dr Umesh said that at least 470 people, including students, teachers and non-teaching staff, tested for COVID-19 at Jeevan Jyothi High School in Chikkamagaluru.
Results of 11 people were positive, he said.
All those who have been infected with the virus are asymptomatic and have been put under home quarantine.
Classes have been suspended and health department officials are closely monitoring the situation.
As infections emerge in schools and educational institutions, Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh recently said that the government will not backtrack from stopping exams and schools if situation arises.
Infections are on the rise among students of residential schools in Karnataka's Bengaluru rural, Mysore and Chikmagalur.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)