JEE Advanced 2021 Results Declared, Jaipur Boy Mridul Agarwal Secures Top Spot

As IITs have now announced results, the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will commence allocating seats from Saturday, 16 October. The schedule and guidelines for the same can be accessed via the JoSAA's official website, reported Hindustan Times.

The authority is set to release its first mock seat allocation at 10 am on 22 October, while the second one will be announced at the same time on 24 October.