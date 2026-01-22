Interfaith Couple Hacked to Death in UP's Moradabad, Woman's Brothers Arrested

advertisement
In a case of alleged honor killing, a young Muslim man, Mohammad Arman and his partner, a Hindu woman, Kajal Saini were tied up and hacked to death by the woman's brothers in Umri village of Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh. Saini's brothers Rinku Saini and Satish Saini are among the main accused.
Their bodies were found behind a temple on the outskirts of the village after police investigated the case.
Arman, was reportedly working in Saudi Arabia and had been living in Moradabad for the past few months.
During this time, he met Kajal and the two started a relationship. Kajal's brothers were brothers were opposed to the interfaith relationship and asked her to end it, as per reports.
Around three days back, Arman and Kajal went missing. Arman's father, Haneef, filed a missing persons complaint in the Pakwara police station area of Moradabad. During their investigation, police found Kajal was also missing. The police questioned the brothers and they confessed to killing the couple.
The accused also guided the cops to the spot where they had buried the bodies. The accused also informed the cops that they tied up Arman's and Kajal's hands and legs before hacking them to death.
Satpal Antil, Senior Superintendent of Police, said, "During the investigation, we found that the woman's brothers killed them. When the brothers confessed, we recovered the bodies. The shovel used in the murders was also recovered."
The police stated that a case has been registered at Pakwara Police Station under crime number 18/26, sections 103 (1) and 238 of the BNS.
When we questioned the brothers, we found the place where they were buried and also recovered a spade that was used in the murder. The FIR has been filed against three brothers, two have been arrested.
Both their bodies were exhumed in the presence of the magistrate and they have been sent for post-mortem as per due process.