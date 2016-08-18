Adarsh Bhai: Definitive Commandments For Being An Ideal Brother

Happy Raksha Bandhan!
(Image altered by Rahul Gupta/ The Quint)
(This story was first published on 18 Aug, 2016. It has been reposted from The Quint's archives on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.)
Happy Raksha Bandhan!
Thou Shalt Bear False Witness In front of Mother and Father
Thou Shalt Help Thy Sister Covet Hotties
Thou Shalt Get Thy Sister Some Figerlickin’ Good Fried Chicken
Thou Shalt Shout ‘Kabootar’ Everytime Thy Parents Talk Of How Marriageable Thy Sister Is
Thou Shalt Provide Receipts With All Goods As Thy Taste Is Not As Awesome As Thy Think
Because Thy T-shirts Makes For A Nice Sporty Chic Dress, TBH
Thy Must Supply The Sister With Intoxicants Because Thy Relatives Are Annoying AF
Thou Shalt Promote Free Internet...Because It Saves Thy Sister Moolah
Thou Shalt Not Kill - Who are you, the Khap?
Published: 18 Aug 2016,08:08 AM IST