Adarsh Bhai: Definitive Commandments For Being An Ideal Brother

Umm...because you’re the most hated favourite person of your sister, and we want to help you become more loved.
Rahul Gupta & Esha Paul
Updated:

(Image altered by Rahul Gupta/ The Quint)

(This story was first published on 18 Aug, 2016. It has been reposted from The Quint's archives on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.)

(Image altered by Rahul Gupta/ The Quint)

The Commandments of Being a Good Brother

Thou Shalt Bear False Witness In front of Mother and Father

(Image altered by Rahul Gupta/ The Quint)

Thou Shalt Help Thy Sister Covet Hotties

(Image altered by Rahul Gupta/ The Quint)

Thou Shalt Get Thy Sister Some Figerlickin’ Good Fried Chicken

(Image altered by Rahul Gupta/ The Quint)

Thou Shalt Shout ‘Kabootar’ Everytime Thy Parents Talk Of How Marriageable Thy Sister Is

(Image altered by Rahul Gupta/ The Quint)

Thou Shalt Provide Receipts With All Goods As Thy Taste Is Not As Awesome As Thy Think

(Image altered by Rahul Gupta/ The Quint)

Because Thy T-shirts Makes For A Nice Sporty Chic Dress, TBH

(Image altered by Rahul Gupta/ The Quint)

Thy Must Supply The Sister With Intoxicants Because Thy Relatives Are Annoying AF

(Image altered by Rahul Gupta/ The Quint)

Thou Shalt Promote Free Internet...Because It Saves Thy Sister Moolah

(Image altered by Rahul Gupta/ The Quint)

Thou Shalt Not Kill - Who are you, the Khap?

(Image altered by Rahul Gupta/ The Quint)

Published: 18 Aug 2016,08:08 AM IST
