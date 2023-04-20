IYC Row: Angkita Dutta Alleges Gendered Harassment; 'Defamation' Says Srinivas

In an interview with news agency ANI on, she alleged, "Vardhan Yadav do not know how to respect women. He has been addressing me as 'ae ladki,' not as Angkita Dutta or president. I have complained this to the leadership. There has still not been an inquiry committee against Vardhan Yadav for talking to me like that."

Talking about Srinivas BV, she alleged, "During the Raipur plenary session, while I was going inside Mayfair and Srinivasji was coming out, Srinivasji told me tum kya pi ke message karta hai? (what do you drink and text?), kya pita hai tu? (what do you drink?), vodka pita hai kya? (do you drink vodka?). I was appalled that IYC president was talking to a female state president like that."

On the claims going around that she plans to quit the Indian National Congress and join the Bharatiya Janata Party, she stated that her grandfather, father and herself have been committed Congress members. "We don't want to leave the party. (If) they want to throw us out, throw us out. But we love the party," she said.

Srinivas responded to Dutta's allegations by sharing a quote on Twitter, "When one person makes an accusation, check to be sure he himself is not the guilty one. Sometimes it is those whose case is weak who make the most clamour."