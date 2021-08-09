Indian Oil LPG: Here's How to Book a LPG Connection & Refill with a Missed Call

Indian Oil Corporation Limited on Saturday, 7 August, announced that all its domestic customers can now get a new LPG connection and book a refill by just giving a missed call.

In order to get a new Indane LPG connection or to book a refill, customers can give a missed call on 8454955555.

"Your new Indane LPG connection only a Missed Call away! Dial 8454955555 and get LPG connection at your doorsteps. Existing Indane customers can book a refill by giving us a missed call from their registered phone number," tweeted Indian Oil.