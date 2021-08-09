Indian Oil LPG: Here's How to Book a LPG Connection & Refill with a Missed Call

Book your LPG connection by giving a missed call on 8454955555
(Photo: iStock)
Indian Oil Corporation Limited on Saturday, 7 August, announced that all its domestic customers can now get a new LPG connection and book a refill by just giving a missed call.
In order to get a new Indane LPG connection or to book a refill, customers can give a missed call on 8454955555.
"Your new Indane LPG connection only a Missed Call away! Dial 8454955555 and get LPG connection at your doorsteps. Existing Indane customers can book a refill by giving us a missed call from their registered phone number," tweeted Indian Oil.
Currently, Indian Oil is the only oil marketing company offering this facility to its existing and prospective customers, reported news agency UNI.
The missed call facility was launched by then Union Minister Petroleum and Natural Gas & Steel Dharmendra Pradhan in January 2021.
This facility has been launched for those who are not adept at Interactive voice response (IVRS) which was used till now.
If you already have a connection of Indane and want to book a refill, the you just need to give a missed call on 8454955555.
However, if you want to book a new connection, then also you have to give a missed call on 8454955555. A company executive will call you back and initiate the process of ID and address verification. You will be provided with a new connection only after the verification.
Published: undefined