IAF's Trainer Aircraft Crashes At West Bengal's Airbase; Pilots Eject Safely

An Indian Air Force Hawk trainer aircraft crashed during a routine training sortie near the Kalaikunda airbase in West Bengal on Tuesday, 12 February. Both pilots were safely ejected, and there were no reports of loss of life or damage to civilian property, Indian Air Force (IAF) said.
The incident occurred after the aircraft was returning from a training session, a Defence Official said, as quoted by news agency PTI.
IAF further added that a Court of Inquiry has been formed to investigate the cause of the accident.
“One Hawk trainer aircraft of the Indian Air Force met with an accident at Kalaikunda, West Bengal, today during a training sortie. Both pilots ejected safely. A Court of Inquiry has been constituted to find out the cause of the accident. No loss of life or damage to civilian property," it posted on X.
Remains of a Hawk trainer aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) after it crashed during a training sortie, at Kalaikunda in Paschim Medinipur district, on Tuesday, 13 February.
