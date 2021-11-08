UP's Kanpur Records 10 New Zika Virus Cases; Total Stands at 89

In a surge of cases, 10 more people, including three Indian Air Force personnel, tested positive for the Zika virus in Kanpur on Sunday, 7 November. Image used for representational purposes.
The first case of Zika in the district was detected on 23 October and the number has been increasing steadily since then.
The district administration has stepped up surveillance to check its spread, health officials said, according to IANS.
Dr Nepal Singh, chief medical officer of Kanpur district told Reuters that amid the surge in cases of the virus, the health department has formed several teams to contain the situation.
Meanwhile, even as cases rise in Kanpur, a confirmed case has now been found in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj district, reported IANS.
According to health officials, a 45-year-old man in Kannauj was detected with the virus on Saturday. The man may have contracted the virus from Kasamau village in Shivrajpur area of Kanpur, that he visited recently, according to health officials.
Symptoms of this disease are mild fever, rashes, conjunctivitis, muscle and joint pain, and headache.
