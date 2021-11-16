Zakia Jafri Case: Sibal Alleges SIT Collaboration, SC Calls It a 'Strong Term'

The Supreme Court did not take Sibal's allegations lightly.

"You are attacking the manner of investigation done by SIT. It is the same SIT that had filed chargesheet in other cases, and they were convicted. No such grievance in those proceedings," replied the bench consisting of Justices A M Khanwilkar, Dinesh Maheshwari, and C T Ravikumar.

Sibal responded by arguing that the SIT ignored crucial evidence.

"Why did SIT not take statements of people in Tehelka (sting) tapes? SIT did not examine people who it should have. It was prosecuting some but also did not prosecute some whom it should have, for reasons best known to it."