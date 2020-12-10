YSRCP Leader Caught On Camera Assaulting Toll-Booth Employee  

YSRCP leader Devalla Revathi, who is the chairman of Vaddera Corporation, was caught on camera physically assaulting a toll-booth employee on Thursday in Guntur, for allegedly demanding toll tax from the politician. The incident took place at the Kaza toll plaza.

The high handedness of the politician was filmed by the onlookers. In the video which has been shared online, Revathi is seen forcibly removing the barricade on the motorcycle lane, which prevents four-wheelers from accessing it.

When the employee resists her attempt, she grabs him by the collar and slaps him. After getting into a heated argument with him, she threatens him before getting into the SUV, forcing her way through the gate.

Devalla Revathi is the floor leader of Guntur Zilla Parishad.