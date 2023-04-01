Yeh Jo Scotland Hai Na...It Champions Inclusivity, and Should Inspire India

These countries are also not wary of allowing their newly or recently arrived culturally diverse citizens to refine or update their laws and attitudes.

Just see how the city of Seattle in the US, recently chose to ban caste discrimination. Seattle recognizsd that with many more citizens of Indian origin living there, it was important for their local laws to be updated. One can only applaud this as being pro-actively progressive and inclusive.

No one is saying for a moment, that these countries are squeaky clean. They have their histories of racism too, they have their share of politicians and political parties that have blatantly racist and phobic agendas.

England’s ‘Stop The Boats’ anti blue-collar immigrant policy being championed by Sunak himself, is a current contentious example.

And yet, the simple fact is, that inclusivity is now irreversible in these countries. After picking Sunak as PM, there’s no going back. After France has had Zidane and Mbappe as their football captains, there’s no going back.

But here in India...we are sliding back. Steadily. By choice. One hate speech at a time.

And again, Justices Joseph and Nagarathna nailed the problem (not that it’s rocket science) in their recent observations, saying:

“Hate is a vicious circle. State will have to initiate action… the moment politics and religion are segregated, all this will stop …The major problem is when politicians make use of religion for power.”

When we read the now familiar statistic – Not a single Muslim MP among ALL of the BJP’s 400 MPs in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha - what’s the takeaway? That the ruling party is perhaps not too keen on inclusivity.

To be fair, the BJP has not ducked the charge. They dismiss ‘inclusivity’ as ‘minority appeasement’.

In part, the BJP is not wrong either. Several of our political parties are driven by narrow political agendas, serving a certain community or caste or region.