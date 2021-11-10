Wrestler Virendra Singh Sits Outside CM Khattar's Office In Protest

Wrestler, Virendra Singh Yadav sitting outside the Haryana Bhawan with his medals and awards.
Wrestler Virender Singh Yadav, who is among the Padma Shri awardees this year, has asked Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar to recognise the state's deaf sportspersons like him as para-athletes. Singh was born in a district of Jhajjar in Haryana, and cannot speak or hear.
On Wednesday, he took to Twitter and posted a picture of himself sitting outside the Haryana Bhawan with his Padma Shri, Arjuna Award and several other international medals.
In his tweet, he urged CM Khattar to recognise the state's deaf sportspersons, like him, as para-athletes.
"Honourable Chief Minister ML Khattar, I am sitting on the footpath of your residence Delhi Haryana Bhawan and I will not move from here till you don't give equal rights to deaf players like the para athletes. When the Centre gives us equal rights, then why not you?" Singh tweeted.
At present, there are no Paralympic categories for athletes who are deaf and the only body that conducts sports events specifically for them is the International Committee of Sports for the Deaf (ICSD). Although, The Deaflympics is recognised by the International Paralympic Committee but deaf athletes are not a part of the more celebrated Paralympic Games.
President Ram Nath Kovind at a ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday, presented Yadav with his award, a photo of which was tweeted by Khattar, congratulating the celebrated grappler who inspired an acclaimed documentary on his life called 'Goonga Pehelwan'.
"It is a matter of pride for all the people of the state that the son of Haryana and para wrestler of freestyle wrestling, Mr. Virender Singh ji has been honoured with the 'Padma Shri' award. Hearty congratulations and best wishes to him for this award," Khattar tweeted.
To this, the three gold and a bronze medal Deaflympics winner responded saying that he wants same rights on prize money and accolades as any other para athlete.
