Wrestler Virendra Singh Sits Outside CM Khattar's Office In Protest

Wrestler Virender Singh Yadav, who is among the Padma Shri awardees this year, has asked Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar to recognise the state's deaf sportspersons like him as para-athletes. Singh was born in a district of Jhajjar in Haryana, and cannot speak or hear.

On Wednesday, he took to Twitter and posted a picture of himself sitting outside the Haryana Bhawan with his Padma Shri, Arjuna Award and several other international medals.

In his tweet, he urged CM Khattar to recognise the state's deaf sportspersons, like him, as para-athletes.