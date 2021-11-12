Nisha Dahiya Murder Case: Wrestling Coach Pawan & His Associate Sachin Arrested

Days after wrestler Nisha Dahiya and her brother were allegedly shot dead in Haryana's Sonepat, the Delhi Police on Friday, 12 November, arrested the main accused, Coach Pawan Barak as well as his associate Sachin Dahiya from Dwarka.

A licensed revolver has been recovered from the coach's possession. Meanwhile, Sachin is found to have previously been arrested in two cases of Arms Act.

On Thursday, Pawan's wife Sujata and her brother Amit had been apprehended by the police from Rohtak. The two were allegedly present at the time of murder. They will be produced before a court on Friday, where the police will seek their remand.