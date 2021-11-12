Nisha Dahiya Murder Case: Wrestling Coach Pawan & His Associate Sachin Arrested

The Delhi police on Friday, 12 November, arrested the main accused, Coach Pawan Barak as well as his associate Sachin Dahiya from Dwarka.
Days after wrestler Nisha Dahiya and her brother were allegedly shot dead in Haryana's Sonepat, the Delhi Police on Friday, 12 November, arrested the main accused, Coach Pawan Barak as well as his associate Sachin Dahiya from Dwarka.
A licensed revolver has been recovered from the coach's possession. Meanwhile, Sachin is found to have previously been arrested in two cases of Arms Act.
On Thursday, Pawan's wife Sujata and her brother Amit had been apprehended by the police from Rohtak. The two were allegedly present at the time of murder. They will be produced before a court on Friday, where the police will seek their remand.
The deceased wrestler's family has made some serious allegations against her coach, who had been accused of the murder.
"Nisha was going to Wrestling Academy for the last 3 years where coach Pawan had brainwashed her. The coach showed her dreams of winning medals in the Olympics. I tried to get Nisha admitted in some other academy many times, but she did not listen to me," he stated.
