At Least 9 Dead After Fire at Cracker Factory in TN’s Virudhunagar

At least nine people have died and around 30 others have been injured after a fire broke out at a firecracker factory in Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar district on Friday, 12 February.
As many as 100 people are believed to have been working in the factory. The police have said the incident was an accident.
Fire service personnel are present at the spot and are trying to douse the fire, though it has still not been brought under control.
WHAT HAPPENED?
The plant, located in Vembakottai, is licenced by the Central Petroleum and Explosives Control Department in Nagpur. It has been making pansy crackers in more than 35 rooms.
While spraying crackers in a room, friction occurred, leading to a sudden explosion, sources told The Quint. The fire spread to the adjoining rooms, resulting in explosion of firecrackers.
PMO, RAHUL GANDHI TWEET CONDOLENCES
The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) tweeted his condolences and also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for kin of those deceased.
“An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each has been approved from PMNRF for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to a fire in Virudhunagar, Tamil Nadu. Rs 50,000 would be given to those seriously injured,” PMO said.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi too expressed his condolences after the incident.
"It’s heart wrenching to think of those still trapped inside. I appeal to the state government to provide immediate rescue, support & relief," he tweeted.
The bodies of the deceased and all the injured persons were recovered and sent to Kovilpatti Government Hospital, near Madurai.
Published: 12 Feb 2021,03:40 PM IST