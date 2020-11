Won’t Die Till Rights Of J&K People Are Restored: Farooq Abdullah

Lok Sabha member and National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah said on Friday that he would not die till what he called the constitutional rights of the people of J&K and Ladakh are restored. Abdullah arrived here on Friday afternoon along with his son and former Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah.

The Abdullahs came to Jammu for the first time after August 5, 2019, when Article 370 was abrogated and the state was bifurcated into two Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh.

Addressing party leaders and workers at the NC headquarters, 'Sher-e-Kashmir Bhawan', Abdullah said, "I am here to do something for my people and until the rights of the people of J&K and Ladakh are restored, I will not die."

He blamed the BJP for making false promises to the people of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

“If J&K had to join Pakistan, that would have happened in 1947 and these (BJP) would have been thrown beyond Lakhanpur (UT’s border with neighbouring Punjab). But, a great leader like Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah stood up and joined secular India,” he said. Farooq Abdullah

The NC leaders were addressing party workers ahead of a crucial meeting on Saturday of the Gupkar alliance which comprises six political parties, including the NC and the PDP. Senior PDP leader, Ghulam Nabi Hanjura, told reporters that the grand alliance would decide on Saturday whether its constituents should take part in the forthcoming DDC elections in J&K. The People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) was formed to seek restoration of J&K's special status and statehood.