Villagers Handcuffed, Thrashed by Cops in Bihar Over Alleged Sand Mining

Several villagers in Bihar's Gaya were injured on Tuesday, 15 February, after a clash with police over the alleged mining of sand from a riverbank in the district.

Videos of the incident that were circulated on social media showed villagers, including women, sitting on the bank of Morhar river in Ahatpur village with their hands tied. They were reportedly mining sand from the riverbank and beaten up by the police.

Ten villagers were arrested after they began pelting stones at the police personnel and mining department officials who had arrived at the site to stop the illegal mining, the police said. The police reportedly used lathi-charge and tear gas shells to disperse the villagers.