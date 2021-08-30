Woman Films Herself Torturing Her Child, Arrested After Horrific Videos Emerge

A 22-year-old woman has been arrested by the Tamil Nadu Police after videos emerged of her brutally thrashing and torturing her child. A team of police from Tamil Nadu reached Andhra Pradesh to arrest the woman, Thulasi, from her mother’s home in Chittoor district after a complaint was filed by her estranged husband, 37-year-old Vadivazhagan.

The disturbing incident came to light after many videos of her assault went viral on social media.

Thulasi had recorded horrific videos of herself — allegedly around 250 in number — beating and thrashing her 18-month-old child, which later went viral on social media.

One video shows her repeatedly hitting the child’s face, even as the child wails in pain, and continues to hit the child on the mouth till the child starts bleeding. She pauses only to check her own hand, aching from all the beating, and later to hold up the crying child in front of the camera to show the blood on the toddler’s face. In another video, she holds up the child in front of the camera to show whip-like marks on the child’s back, evidently caused due to constant thrashing.