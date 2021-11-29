Winter Session: Both Houses Pass Farm Laws Repeal Bill Amid Calls for Debate

In an action-packed first day of the Parliament's Winter Session, the highly anticipated Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021 was passed in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha within minutes of its introduction, and amid vehement calls for discussion by the Opposition MPs.

Chaos ensued as soon as the parliament convened for the session on Monday, as opposition rallied for a discussion on farmers' issues.

Consequently, the houses was first adjourned till 12 noon– after which the lower house gave its ascent to the bill—and then till 2 pm for a second time. The passage in Rajya Sabha came after it reconvened at 2 pm.

On 19 November, after witnessing over a year-long protests by the farmers, PM Narendra Modi had announced that the Centre's contentious farm laws would be repealed in the Winter Session.