Wife of Sarabjit Singh, Who Died in Pak Jail in 2013, Passes Away in Accident

The wife of Sarabjit Singh, an Indian national who died in a Pakistan jail in 2013, passed away on Monday, 12 September.

Singh's wife Sukhpreet Kaur was a pillion rider on a two-wheeler when she accidentally fell from it near Fatehpur, said police. She was taken to a hospital where she breathed her last, they said.

Her cremation will take place at her native place Bhikhiwind in Tarn Taran on Tuesday. She is survived by two daughters Poonam and Swapandeep Kaur.