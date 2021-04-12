Who Is Sushil Chandra, the Next Chief Election Commissioner?

Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra is all set to become the next Chief Election Commissioner, reported news agency PTI.

Sources told PTI that Sushil Chandra’s name has been cleared for the top post at Chief Election Commissioner. The Election Commission (EC) has three members and it has been a tradition that the seniormost commissioner is appointed as the Chief Election Commissioner.

The order of his elevation is likely to be issued soon. Under him, the Election Commission would hold assembly polls in Goa, Manipur, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh.

The last working day of the current Election Commissioner, Sunil Arora, is on 30 April 2021.