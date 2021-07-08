Youth Leader, Public Servant: Who is Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya?

In the midst of a serious health crisis, Mansukh Mandaviya was appointed as the Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare after Prime Minister Narendra Modi carried out a Union Cabinet reshuffle on Wednesday, 6 July.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
Mandaviya succeeded Dr Harsh Vardhan, who tendered his resignation ahead of the oath-taking ceremony.
He stepped down from the crucial post amid speculations of gross mishandling of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Prior to taking charge as the health minister, Mandaviya was the MoS for chemicals and fertilisers ministry and held the independent charge of shipping and waterways.
Born in a small village, Hanol, in Gujarat's Palitana district, Mandaviya attended a government primary school and finished schooling from Songadh Gurukul.
Following this, he completed his education from Bhavnagar University with a master's degree in Political Science and started his political journey.
Mandaviya then went on to be appointed as the leader of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), the BJP's youth wing and presided over the party's Palitana unit.
In 2012, Mandaviya served his first term as a member of Rajya Sabha.
He was then re-elected to Rajya Sabha two years later.
In 2019, he was sworn in as MoS for Chemicals and Fertilisers with an independent charge.
During his time as a political leader, Mandaviya organised padyatras (foot marches) for social causes.
As an MLA, he organised two marches, of 123 km and 127 km each to spread awareness on girls' education – in tandem with the 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' and 'Vayasan Hatao' movements.
He was also responsible for the efforts behind cutting down cost of heart stents and knee implants.
In 2019, as part of the celebrations for Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th Birth Anniversary, Mandaviya participated in a 150 km long padyatra – 'Gandhi Mulyo Na Marge' (On The Path of Gandhian Values) – aimed towards the promotion of basic education.
Published: 08 Jul 2021,01:29 PM IST