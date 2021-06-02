KK Singh, Father of Licipriya Kangujam, Held: What Are His Crimes?

Section 406:

Whoever commits criminal breach of trust shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term, which may extend to three years, or with fine, or with both.

Section 417:

Punishment for cheating — whoever cheats shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term, which may extend to one year, or with fine, or with both.

Section 420:

Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property — Whoever cheats and thereby dishonestly induces the person de­ceived to deliver any property to any person, or to make, alter or destroy the whole or any part of a valuable security, or anything which is signed or sealed, and which is capable of being converted into a valuable security, shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to seven years, and shall also be liable to fine.

Section 427:

Whoever commits mischief and thereby causes loss or damage to the amount of Rs 50 or upwards, shall be punished with impris­onment of either description for a term, which may extend to two years, or with fine, or with both.

Section 120b:

Punishment of criminal conspiracy —

(1) Whoever is a party to a criminal conspiracy to commit an offence punishable with death, 2[imprisonment for life] or rigorous imprisonment for a term of two years or upwards, shall, where no express provision is made in this Code for the punishment of such a conspiracy, be punished in the same manner as if he had abetted such offence.

(2) Whoever is a party to a criminal conspiracy other than a criminal conspiracy to commit an offence punishable as aforesaid shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term not exceeding six months, or with fine or with both.

Section 120A: Definition of criminal conspiracy. When two or more per­sons agree to do, or cause to be done —

(1) An illegal act, or

(2) An act which is not illegal by illegal means, such an agree­ment is designated a criminal conspiracy: Provided that no agreement except an agreement to commit an offence shall amount to a criminal conspiracy unless some act besides the agreement is done by one or more parties to such agreement in pursuance thereof. Explanation. It is immaterial whether the illegal act is the ultimate object of such agreement, or is merely incidental to that object.