Dr Hany Babu: The DU Professor Who Spent 5 Years in Jail Without Trial

(This article has been updated from The Quint's archives. It was first published in 2020.)

“When you term someone anti-national, what is the definition of it? Is it that if you question certain things, you will become anti-national? Who defines the nation?” asked Delhi University Associate Professor Dr Hany Babu in an interview with The Caravan in November 2019.

Nearly two months before, the Pune Police in September that year had conducted a search at his Noida residence, allegedly over his connection with its probe into the Elgar Parishad case for alleged Maoist links. Nearly ten months after the search, Dr Babu was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).