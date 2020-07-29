Dr Hany Babu: The DU Professor Who Spent 5 Years in Jail Without Trial

advertisement
(This article has been updated from The Quint's archives. It was first published in 2020.)
“When you term someone anti-national, what is the definition of it? Is it that if you question certain things, you will become anti-national? Who defines the nation?” asked Delhi University Associate Professor Dr Hany Babu in an interview with The Caravan in November 2019.
Nearly two months before, the Pune Police in September that year had conducted a search at his Noida residence, allegedly over his connection with its probe into the Elgar Parishad case for alleged Maoist links. Nearly ten months after the search, Dr Babu was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).
In the interview cited above, Dr Babu had mentioned how the police had seized books on caste and social formations, which in his words had made it “clear that they were looking for books that would show me in a kind of profile.”
Specialising in Language Ideology, Politics and Policy, Linguistic Identity, Linguistic Debates, Marginalised Languages and Social Justice, among other areas, Dr Babu went to Sree Kerala Varma College, University of Calicut, where he completed BA in English Language & Literature in 1989.
Apart from academics, Dr Babu produced grammar lessons for Ratnasagar, a book-publishing company, and had also reviewed audio-visual material on English Grammar for Oxford University Press.
He had also served as the Joint Secretary of Formal Society for the Study of Syntax and Semantics of Indian Language (FOSSIL).
Dr Babu, in the interview cited above, had said that he was a part of a committee that was formed in defence of Delhi University Professor GN Saibaba, who was arrested in 2014 and subsequently sentenced to three years in prison, on charges of having Maoist links.
An expert on the interplay of linguistic identity, Dr Babu had written extensively on the issue of caste.
Following the derecognition of the Ambedkar Periyar Study Circle (APSC) in IIT Madras in 2015, he, in an article titled Unequal rights: Freedom, Equality, Life, and Liberty of citizens and “others” had sought to explain the resentment against reservation.
“The dominant groups, however, have always resisted the struggle to attain equality through reservations, even when there is overwhelming empirical evidence showing how caste is a factor of backwardness in India. When there is state action in the form of reservation in order to give full effect to Articles 14, 15 and 16 of the Constitution, there is widespread indignation and resentment in the upper caste media, almost giving the impression that reservation is the only reason why our society cannot get rid of caste,” he wrote in the article, published in June 2015.
In yet another article, titled Converging Struggles and Diverging Interests: A look at the recent unrest in universities, following the suicide of Rohit Vemula, a Dalit PhD scholar at the University of Hyderabad, Dr Babu maintained that support from dominant groups had poured in as the most fundamental right to freedom had been threatened.
Dr Babu feels that his work on the issue of caste could have played a role in the police seeing him as a suspect in the Elgar Parishad case. “So, there is clearly a kind of message being sent out: that you have to be careful about what kind of activities you are engaged in,” he told The Caravan.
Published: 29 Jul 2020,08:51 PM IST