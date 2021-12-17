'When Rape is Inevitable, Lie Down & Enjoy it': K'taka Congress MLA Sparks Row

KR Ramesh Kumar.
Congress leader and former Speaker of the Karnataka Assembly, KR Ramesh Kumar, stoked a controversy on Thursday, 16 December, for making sexist remarks during the Assembly session, comparing the speaker's inability to control the House session to giving in to and 'enjoying' rape.
Speaker Vishweshwara Hegde Kageri found himself in a fix when MLAs continued to demand more time to speak on the farmers' issues. Kageri asked how he could run the session if he gave time to every member to speak. Giving up, he asked the members to decide on their own.
Ramesh Kumar then intervened and made the controversial remark, which was met with laughter from the Speaker and members of the House.
However, his comments drew angry responses from his party colleagues.
Khanapur Congress MLA Anjali Nimbalkar tweeted, "The House shall apologise to entire womanhood, every mother, sister & daughter of this nation for such an obnoxious & shameless behaviour (SIC)."
Another Congress MLA, Somya Reddy, reacted to his sexist statement, saying, "This is just NOT ok. There needs to be an apology."