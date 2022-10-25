WhatsApp Services Restored in India After Being Down for Around 2 Hours

As per DownDetector, more than 11,000 users had reported issues with the app since noon, from Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Lucknow and other cities.
(Photo: iStock)
The outage reportedly occurred at 12 PM in India, and had not been fixed till around 2 PM.
As per DownDetector, more than 11,000 users had reported issues with the app since noon, from Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Lucknow and other cities.
While almost 70 percent of users said that they were not receiving messages, around 21 percent said that they were unable to connect to the server.
Responding to the outage earlier, a Meta spokesman said, "We're aware that some people are currently having trouble sending messages and we're working to restore WhatsApp for everyone as quickly as possible," Reuters reported.
This was the social media platform's first major outage since the Meta outage on 5 October, which had led to WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook being down for millions of users for several hours.
(With inputs from Reuters.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)