WhatsApp Services Restored in India After Being Down for Around 2 Hours

The outage reportedly occurred at 12 PM in India, and had not been fixed till around 2 PM.

As per DownDetector, more than 11,000 users had reported issues with the app since noon, from Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Lucknow and other cities.

While almost 70 percent of users said that they were not receiving messages, around 21 percent said that they were unable to connect to the server.