WhatsApp Chats Show Ex-BARC COO Helped Channel Alter TRP: Sources

The report added, “ARG also indulged in artificially increasing its share value and collecting investments and routing some of these funds in purchasing its own shares through its parent company at 300 percent higher value."

The report also states, “Further, certain funds received against the share capital money were routed through its director, namely Arnab Goswami's personal account, which were in turn used in paying off one employee of SARG Media Holding Pvt Ltd, namely Ajay Garg, who subsequently resigned from the directorship (sic)".

So far, Republic Media Network CEO, Vikas Khanchandani, and Republic TV distribution head, Ghanshyam Singh, have both received bail in the TRP fraud case.

The Mumbai Police has said that it has retrieved some WhatsApp chats between Khanchandani and Ghanshyam Singh. The police have further claimed that Republic TV was manipulating TRPs by using the dual-frequency tactic. Dual-frequency is when one channel gets aired on two frequencies.