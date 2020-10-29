What is the Corruption Allegation Against Uttarakhand CM?

The Supreme Court on Thursday, 29 October, stayed the Uttarakhand HC order directing the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe into corruption allegations against Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat.

A bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, R Subhash Reddy and MR Shah observed that the issue required consideration while issuing notice and sought a response, Live Law reported.

Uttarakhand High Court order had directed the CBI to file an FIR and investigate the allegations of corruption levelled against Uttarakhand's Sitting Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat by an investigative journalist, Umesh Sharma.

How Did the Corruption Charge Surface?

Journalist Umesh Sharma had alleged in a social media post that a man from Jharkhand had deposited money into the bank account of Harinder Singh Rawat, who is related to chief minister. The Indian Express reported that the high court order for CBI investigation came while hearing separate criminal writ petitions filed by journalists Umesh Sharma and Shiv Prasad Semwal. These two journalists had sought quashing of an FIR lodged against them in Dehradun in July this year under different IPC sections, following their social media post. The FIR was lodged after a retired professor, Harinder Singh Rawat, who was named in the video made by the journalists.

What Did the Journalists do?

In June this year, Umesh Sharma, in a video, alleged that Rawat had fixed a deal of Rs 50 lakh to get Amratesh Chauhan appointed as chairperson of the Gau Seva Ayog in Jharkhand. In the video, he showed screenshots of WhatsApp communication, allegedly between one Rawat and Amratesh. He also showed a list of bank accounts used to transfer money to Harinder Singh Rawat and others. Umesh has presented an audio clip of purported telephone conversation between Amratesh and another journalist and had earlier challenged CM Rawat to recommend a CBI probe if the allegations were wrong.