WB Polls: Suvendu Adhikari Calls Mamata an ‘Outsider’ in Nandigram

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari called West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee an “outsider” on her move to contest the state elections from Nandigram, from where he is an MLA, reported NDTV.

Taking a swipe at Banerjee, the former TMC MLA who joined the BJP ahead of the elections said, “Honourable Chief Minister will contest from Nandigram as per the candidate list, very good, it's welcomed. People of Nandigram raise your voice, we want the son of Midnapore, not outsiders. We will see you on the battlefield.”