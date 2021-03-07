Refugees, Not Infiltrators Welcome: PM Modi at Bengal Poll Rally

Intensifying the Bharatiya Janata Party's Bengal campaign ahead of the high-pitched Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is holding a mega rally at Kolkata's Brigade Parade Ground on Sunday, 7 March.
At the same rally on Sunday, actor Mithun Chakraborty, who has been Trinamool Congress’ Rajya Sabha MP in the past, joined the BJP.
This is the first major event by the saffron party after the declaration of the eight-phase elections.
Several top senior BJP leaders and celebrities, including actor Mithun Chakraborty, are present at the event.
Mithun Chakraborty, 70, was a Rajya Sabha MP for the Trinamool Congress for two years, before resigning.
A host of big names from Bengal’s cinema industry, popularly known as Tollywood, have joined the BJP as well as the Trinamool Congress. Actors Payel Sarkar and Srabanti Chatterjee have been among the high profile names to join the BJP.
Meanwhile, CM Banerjee will be holding a 'padyatra' against the LPG price hike in Siliguri on Sunday.
The 294-member West Bengal Assembly will go to polls in eight phases between 27 March and 29 April. The counting will take place on 2 May.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: 07 Mar 2021,11:01 AM IST