‘Urge All to Stay Calm’: Mamata’s Msg From Hospital After Attack

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, in a video from a hospital in Kolkata on Thursday, 11 March, appealed to everyone to maintain peace and refrain from doing anything that can cause inconvenience to the public, a day after the alleged attack on her in Nandigram.
"It is true that I was badly hurt yesterday and my hand, my leg and my ligament are injured. I also experienced severe pain in my head and my chest yesterday after receiving such a big injury. I was standing near the bonnet of the car when I was pushed strongly against it and the car pressed into my leg. In such a state, I took whatever medicines I had and immediately left for Kolkata. Since then, I have been in the care of doctors," Banerjee said in the video message.
"I appeal to everyone to stay calm and united and well. Please do not do anything that will cause the people any inconvenience," she went on to say, adding that she will resume work and be back for the poll campaign in the next two to three days.
On Thursday, the doctors treating the CM informed that she has suffered severe bone injuries on her ankle and shoulder. She was also running a slight fever and the doctors said that she will be kept under observation for 48 hours.
The incident triggered a huge political row ahead of the eight-phase Assembly elections in the state, starting 27 March. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is challenging Banerjee's ruling Trinamool Congress in the state, sought to challenge her claims of attack, with one saffron party leader saying she was "doing drama for sympathy".
Published: 11 Mar 2021,04:03 PM IST