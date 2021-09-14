WB: Bombs Explode Near BJP MP’s Home, a Day After Probe Begins for First Attack

According to police officials, bombs exploded close to Bharatiya Janata Party MP Arjun Singh's residence at Bhatpara in North 24 Parganas district near Kolkata, on Tuesday.
(Photo: Screenshot)
According to police officials, bombs exploded close to Bharatiya Janata Party MP Arjun Singh's residence at Bhatpara in North 24 Parganas district near Kolkata on Tuesday, 14 September. This occurred 24 hours after the National InvestIgation Agency began probing a similar incident from last week, news agency PTI reported.
Police and bomb disposal squad are present at the site of the attack, and the BJP leader has filed an FIR in the matter, news agency ANI reported.
Speaking to the agency, he said:
Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, Singh alleged that the attackers have associations with the ruling Trinamool Congress.
"Criminals have no fear because they are protected by TMC and the WB Police," the MP alleged on Twitter.
On 8 September, at least three crude bombs were purportedly hurled outside Arjun Singh's residence at Bhatpara.
Speaking to ANI, Singh had previously accused the TMC for the attack and said, "The (state) government has arrived at the door with a bomb. Now, we have to do something in self-defence. Two months ago, a person in Nabanna was given the responsibility to have me killed."
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had reacted to the incident, saying that the "wanton violence in WB shows no sign of abating".
On Tuesday, Singh said, "Bombs were hurled in front of my house on 8 September and behind the house this morning."
(With input from PTI and NDTV)
Published: 14 Sep 2021,02:16 PM IST