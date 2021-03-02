Bengal BJP Worker Claims Attack by ‘TMC Goons’, Relatives Disagree

The BJP unit of poll-bound West Bengal has alleged that a party worker and his mother were beaten 'mercilessly by TMC goons'. The ruling party in the state – Trinamool Congress – has however denied the allegations.

Shova Majumdar, the mother of BJP worker Gopal Majumdar, is seen telling in a video shared by news agency ANI, "They hit me on my head and neck. They punched me on my face too. I am scared. They asked me not to tell anyone about it. My whole body is in pain."

The video was also shared on the BJP's Twitter handle, with the following message: "Listen to the mother of a BJP karyakarta, Gopal Majumdar of 24 Paraganas, who was beaten mercilessly by TMC goons (sic).”