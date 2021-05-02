EPS to Babul Supriyo – Prominent Candidates Who Won & Lost Polls
Who are the prominent winners and losers in the states? Here’s a look, as per latest trends.
After almost two months of the electoral process, results for the Assembly elections began across four states and one Union Territory was announced on Sunday, 2 May.
While the Trinamool Congress (TMC), Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) are inching closer to victory in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu, the LDF is all set to return to power in Kerala. In Assam, the BJP-led NDA alliance is expected to come to power.
Tamil Nadu
Incumbent Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Palaniswami has emerged victorious yet again in his home constituency of Edappadi. He was leading against DMK’s T Sampath Kumar by over 70,000 votes.
Kushboo Sundar, the celebrity entrant into Tamil Nadu BJP is likely to lose in Thousand Lights constituency in Chennai, after trailing by over 10,000 votes against DMK’s Ezhilan.
DMK supremo MK Stalin’s son Udhayanidhi Stalin, who is contesting from Chepauk seat, too is set to win from the seat.