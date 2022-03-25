Take The Quint's Weekend Quiz To Find Out How Up-to-Date You Are!

From Yogi Adityanath taking oath as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister for the second time to MS Dhoni relinquishing the captaincy of Chennai Super Kings, have you been tracking the news this week?
(Photo: The Quint/Namita Chauhan)
From Yogi Adityanath taking oath as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister for the second time to MS Dhoni relinquishing the captaincy of Chennai Super Kings, have you been tracking the news this week?
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)