Wealthy Indians Top World In Looking to Leave Country: Report

High net-worth individuals (HNWI) of India topped the list of people moving out of their countries for residence or citizenship elsewhere in 2020, according to Henley & Partners, a global citizenship and residence advisory firm.

The firm told the Times of India, that despite the COVID-19 pandemic, wealthy Indians made the most number of enquires for ‘residence-by-investment’ or ‘citizenship-by-investment’ programmes. The number of enquiries rose by 62.6 percent from 2019.

Austria, Malta and Turkey drew the most number of citizenship requests while Canada, Portugal and Austria were the top three choices for residence-by-investment programme.