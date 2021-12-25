'We Will Move Forward Again': Narendra Tomar on Farm Laws

File photo of Narendra Singh Tomar.
(Photo: IANS)
Speaking at a function in Nagpur, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar on Friday, 24 December, referred to the farm laws, which were repealed by the government last month, and said that the laws were a big reform brought in after 70 years of independence.
"But the government is not disappointed, we moved a step back and we will move forward again because farmers are India’s backbone,” he added.
These farm laws, which were often referred to as the 'black' laws, had sparked a nationwide protest with lakhs of farmers protesting end even camping in Delhi for over a year demanding their rollback.
While making the announcement to withdraw the laws, on the occasion of Gurpurab, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that the government had failed to "convince the farmers" despite having the best intentions.
At the event, Tomar also spoke about the private investment in the agricultural sectors.
“The agriculture sector, despite being so big, did not receive this kind of opportunity. Today this sector receives most of the investment through government programs,” he said.
