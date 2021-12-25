'We Will Move Forward Again': Narendra Tomar on Farm Laws

Speaking at a function in Nagpur, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar on Friday, 24 December, referred to the farm laws, which were repealed by the government last month, and said that the laws were a big reform brought in after 70 years of independence.

"But the government is not disappointed, we moved a step back and we will move forward again because farmers are India’s backbone,” he added.

These farm laws, which were often referred to as the 'black' laws, had sparked a nationwide protest with lakhs of farmers protesting end even camping in Delhi for over a year demanding their rollback.