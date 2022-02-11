'We Condemn North Korea's Destabilising Ballistic Missile Launches': Quad

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, and Australia's Marise Payn at the 4th Quad Leaders' Summit on Friday.
(Photo: Twitter/ Dr S Jaishankar)
The foreign ministers of India, the United States, Australia, and Japan met at the 4th Quad Leaders’ Summit on Friday, 11 February, and said that they condemned North Korea's destabilising ballistic missile launches, which it said were in violation of the UN Security Council Resolutions (UNSCRs).
The leaders said in a joint statement, "Quad partners champion the free, open, and inclusive rules-based order, rooted in international law, that protects the sovereignty and territorial integrity of regional countries."
The group aimed to strengthen diplomatic ties with like-minded nations and shared the 'Quad Principles' vision for technology, governance, development, and use.
S Jaishankar said that he was "impressed" by the Quad's progress. He tweeted:
In a separate tweet, Jaishankar said that the group discussed a resilient and transparent post-COVID world.
He tweeted, "A fruitful roundtable this afternoon with Australia based CEOs. So encouraging to hear their experiences of India's improved ease of doing business. Discussed why post Covid world must be resilient, trusted and transparent. Thank Australia India Chamber of Commerce for organizing [sic]."
The Quad nations said in a joint statement that they have pledged to donate over 1.3 billion doses globally, starting this year. They added that the partner countries were assisting in training healthcare workers, combating vaccine hesitancy, and augmenting infrastructure, especially the cold chain systems for 'last mile' vaccine delivery.
The group also discussed the humanitarian crises in Myanmar.
The fifth Quad Leaders' Summit is scheduled to be held in Japan in the first half of 2022.
