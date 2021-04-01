WB: TMC Worker Allegedly Stabbed, BJP Polling Agent ‘Attacked’

In the early hours of Thursday, 1 April, a few hours before the polling for second phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections began, a TMC worker was allegedly stabbed to death in Paschim Medinipur’s Keshpur.

A group of 10-15 people allegedly attacked Utam Duloi with sharp weapons and he died on the way to the hospital, police said.

According to the deceased’s family, BJP "goons" attacked him in a bid to create tension and intimidate voters ahead of polling.

Reports of disruption and violence emerged from various parts of the state, including Paschim Medinipur’s Keshpur, Debra, Ghatal among others. The BJP and TMC are contesting each other in all 30 constituencies and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is taking on her former aide and TMC turncoat Suvendu Adhikari in Nandigram.