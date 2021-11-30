Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Meets Aaditya Thackeray, Sanjay Raut in Mumbai

Meanwhile, Banerjee is scheduled to meet Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday afternoon, confirmed Maharashtra Minister for Minority Affairs and senior NCP leader Nawab Malik, reported The Indian Express.

“Mamata Didi is on a Maharashtra tour, and she will meet Pawar sahab tomorrow at 3 pm. It’s a goodwill visit, following which she will address the press and inform the public about the discussions,” Malik was quoted as saying by the daily.

“TMC is expanding outside Bengal and it’s the right of every political party. However, we believe that a united Opposition front is not possible excluding Congress. Pawar sahab has clarified this several times,” he added.

(With inputs from ANI and The Indian Express.)