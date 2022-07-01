Waterlogging & Traffic Jams as Heavy Rains Lash Mumbai; IMD Issues Orange Alert

Heavy rains lashed Mumbai on Friday, 1 July, for a second day, leading to waterlogging and traffic snarls in several parts of the capital city.
(Photo: PTI)
Heavy rains lashed Mumbai on Friday, 1 July, for a second day, leading to waterlogging and traffic snarls in several parts of the capital city.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded an orange alert for Mumbai, warning of "heavy to very heavy showers."
Moderate to heavy rain is expected in the city and suburbs, while there is a possibility of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places, the BMC said.
According to data from the civic body, the island city received 119.09 mm of rain from 8 am to 8 pm on Thursday.
Amid incessant rainfall in the city, two incidents of building collapse were reported at Kalbadevi and Sion areas on Thursday. But there were no casualties and people were evacuated safely from the affected structures, officials said.
Flooding in various parts of Mumbai also prompted the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking to divert over 12 bus routes.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)