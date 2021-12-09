Watch: Video Shows CDS Bipin Rawat's IAF Chopper Moments Before Crash in TN

In the video, the noisy chopper carrying military officials can be spotted flying over a cloud cover before it disappears behind the trees.
A day after the calamitous helicopter crash that led to the unexpected demise of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, alarming visuals surfaced on social media, capturing the vehicle moments before the tragedy.
In the video, the noisy chopper carrying military officials can be spotted flying over a cloud cover. It lets out a final whoosh before everything goes quiet.
After the chopper disappears into the clouds and behind trees in the video, onlookers can be heard speaking about the vehicle that has "vanished" and "gone down."
The Indian Air Force (IAF) Mi-17V5 helicopter, with CDS Bipin Rawat on board, had crashed in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor on Wednesday, killing Rawat, his wife Madhulika, and 11 other officials.
Save one passenger – Indian Air Force’s Group Captain Varun Singh, who is currently on life support at the military hospital in Wellington – everyone on the helicopter lost their lives in the tragic accident.
