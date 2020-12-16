Watch: PM Pays Tribute at National War Memorial on Vijay Diwas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, 16 December, paid tribute to the fallen soldiers at the National War Memorial in the national capital on the 50th anniversary of the 1971 India-Pakistan war.
The PM lit the 'Swarnim Vijay Mashaal' from the eternal flame of the National War Memorial on the occasion.
Prime Minister Modi was received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the venue. The Prime Minister, Chief of Defence Staff and Tri-Service Chiefs also laid a wreath and paid homage to the fallen soldiers.
On this occasion, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh unveiled the logo for 'Swarnim Vijay Varsh' to mark the 50th anniversary of the 1971 India-Pakistan war.
Four victory Mashaals will be carried to various parts of the country including to villages of Param Vir Chakra and Mahavir Chakra Awardees of 1971 War.
Various commemorative events will be conducted pan-India wherein war 'Veterans and Veer Naris' will be felicitated. Events like band displays, seminars, exhibitions, equipment displays, film festivals, conclave and adventure activities are also planned.
Earlier on Wednesday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the sacrifice of the soldiers is a source of inspiration for all Indians.
“I salute the bravery of those soldiers who wrote new valour in the 1971 war. Their sacrifice is a source of inspiration for all Indians. This country will always remember them,” tweeted Singh in Hindi.
Vijay Diwas is celebrated every year on 16 December to mark India's victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war.
Published: 16 Dec 2020,10:00 AM IST