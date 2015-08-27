Watch: How NOT To Pronounce Malayalam Words

(This article was originally published on 27 August 2015 and has been reposted from The Quint's archives on the occasion of Onam. )

The happy foodie festival of Onam is here but you needn’t bother learning a bit of Malayalam to be able to get your hands on a scrumptious Sadya. Hats off to all our Malayali followers though, who speak Malayalam so beautifully. These Quintees tried and clearly failed! But it was a ton of fun!

Happy Onam!